Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie are in India, and were ‘robbed blind’ by monkeys. See pics

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:11 IST

Game of Thrones actors Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie are in India. Emilia, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO fantasy show, took to Instagram to share a series of images from her trip.

“NAMASKAR India,” she began her post, which was shared on Friday. “This is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true.”

Emilia appears to have stayed at the Ananda in the Himalayas resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Her pictures offer glimpses of her vacation, which included lighting a diya at one of the ghats, paying host to thieving monkeys at her hotel room, visiting the several temples in the area, among other adventures. Emilia also shared pictures of a couple of books, which she described in her caption as ‘the best two books’ she’s read in years. The first is The Overstory, by Richard Powers, and the second is Saltwater, by Jessica Andrews.

Emilia and Rose’s fans left enthusiastic comments under the post, with several of them taking the opportunity to welcome them to India. “Daenerys and Ygritte chilling in the afterlife together be like,” one fan wrote. “Welcome Khaleesi. But we ain’t have any slaves here, enjoy your holiday,” wrote actor Surbhi Jyoti. Comedian Tanmay Bhat wrote in the comments, “Ugh, I love you,” while TV actor Aashka Goradia wrote, “Oh my god!!! This Goddess is in the country! Welcome dragon mamma.”

While Emilia’s Daenerys took on a central role in the later seasons of Game of Thrones, Rose’s Ygritte was killed off in season four. While Ygritte and Jon Snow’s romance ended in tragedy on the show, Rose did, however, marry actor Kit Harington in real life.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 13:10 IST