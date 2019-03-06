Game of Thrones: Why is pregnant Cersei sipping wine, who is Arya scared of and more questions raised by new trailer

Fans of Game of Thrones have taken to Twitter, Reddit and other forms of social media to discuss the freshly released trailer for the eighth and final season of the hit fantasy show. From the first frame to the final, there are a lot of questions to be asked.

The trailer has almost 22 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. A lot of fans are tweeting about how they cannot wait for the show to premiere while others are already feeling sad that the show will end with the upcoming season. But before we talk about the end, there is a lot to be excited for. The trailer has given a lot to ponder on. Here are five most important takeaways from the 2-minute clip:

1. What is Arya scared of?

The trailer begins with Arya making tall claims about how she has seen the many faces of death and how she no longer fears anything. What’s more is that she looks forward to the oncoming threat of the Night King and his army of the undead and she says it all while holding a dragon glass in her hand. However, all her courage goes out of the window when we see her running away from an unknown danger. We haven’t seen her this scared in a long time.

What could she be scared of? Is it a White Walker? The Mountain? A dragon? Twitter has many ideas. Check them out:

Me when I saw Arya running for her life in the #GameofThrones trailer 😩 pic.twitter.com/AQ7WoJhqtg — 💕 (@BiteSize_KitKat) March 6, 2019

What is terrifying enough to have Arya running scared? #GameOfThrones — Moha! (@moha_tofa) March 5, 2019

I figured it out. Cersei knows Arya is alive and has sent The Mountain to kill her. She is running from Gregor and he is just about to end her then The Hound steps in to save her. Cleganebowl begins. Hype. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VfQmg46vM2 — Lady Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) March 6, 2019

2. Why is Cersei sipping wine?

The last time we met Cersei Lannister, she refused to drink wine because she was pregnant. However, in the new trailer we see her with a glass of wine in her hand and tears in her eyes. Fans are wondering if she has lost her baby or if she was pregnant at all.Could she have been lying to get her way, nothing she isn’t capable of.

Does this clip from the season 8 trailer insinuate that Cersei loses/lost her baby? pic.twitter.com/6y8puJVfIg — Dave (@TrapBasquiat) March 6, 2019

I still hold to my theory that Cersei will die in childbirth giving birth to a dwarf. — The Grail (@zuri_too) March 5, 2019

I have this bad feeling that Cersei looked broken in this scene

Cuz Jaime died

i hope it's not right.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5UyvrnBVwN — Boody (@joeydaniel6) March 5, 2019

3. Who is the blonde guy on the ship?

While he does look like the young Jaime from the first season, this definitely isn’t him. The blonde guy seems to be commanding a fleet of ships that bear a kraken as their sigil. That is House Greyjoy. These guys are most likely men of the Golden Company, following Euron Greyjoy’s to King’s Landing. There, they will join Cersei who plans to defeat Jon and Daenerys’ armies with their help.

This is Euron with Golden Company Commander (guy in the middle in Golden) — Pawel (@Pawel94231756) March 5, 2019

Yes hello. The Golden Company? Silver hair??? YOUNG GRIFF???? AEGON--- ANOTHER TARGARYEN???? ?? I HAVE MANY QUESTIONS. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/h8ZvXFOQhz — Cubby (@xianespartero) March 6, 2019

This is obviously Euron’s fleet ferrying the Golden Company to King’s Landing from Essos, so that’s not Jaime ... right? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3ABhdDupCt — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) March 5, 2019

4. Tormund is alive?

Old faces whose survival was uncertain after the events of last season, also made an appearance in the trailer. Tormund Giantsbane appears to be alive and well but one can’t be sure for how long. Maybe he will prove to be courageous in the war and finally impress Brienne.

when you spot tormund in the new game of thrones trailer after thinking he died the last episode pic.twitter.com/rybrRyVDS8 — Napalmström (@arvidalmstrom) March 5, 2019

Tormund and Ed are alive !!! pic.twitter.com/lGu59pSRN9 — Cassandra (@CassTGR94) March 6, 2019

5. Who is that zombie animal?

In the final scene we see Brienne, Grey Worm, Poddrick and others fall in line with the rest of the Unsullied army to face the enemy. On the other side we see hoofs of a large, zombie animal and the rest of it is not shown. Who is that? Is it a White Walker’s horse or are those Zombie Viscerion’s legs?

#GameofThrones spoiler alert: The Blue Fire Zombie Dragon has a change of heart and saves his fellow dragons and the people of Westeros from the White Walkers in the end because...HE'S A DRAGON DAMMIT!! — GreyCity (@GreyCityUS) March 5, 2019

Oh my god I forgot about the zombie dragon until just now *hyperventilates* — Talie (@Miss_Talie) March 5, 2019

The last scene...they're all gonna die aren't they? #GameOfThrones — illa (@frarystark) March 5, 2019

Game of Thrones returns on April 14. It will have six episodes of 60 and 90 minute runtime.

