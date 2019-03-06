Game of Thrones’ new trailer gets Twitter screaming for Arya’s life, Daenerys’ dragons. Check out funniest reactions

HBO on Tuesday dropped the first, full trailer for the highly anticipated eighth and final season of their fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. In less than 12 hours, fans have taken over Twitter, Facebook and all other social media forums to react to the trailer.

Fans from around the world reacted to the two-minute trailer with jokes, memes and a lot of screaming. Some prayed for Arya Stark’s well-being after seeing her run for her life from an unknown threat; some placed their bets on who would end up on the Iron Throne and who would die by the end; and the rest are simply counting days to the premiere.

“I’m too excited. But I don’t think I’m ready,” a fan wrote in a tweet. “My biggest fear is dying before the 14th of April,” wrote another. “Game of thrones is a religion!!!,” read a tweet. “My wig flew to space,” wrote an excited fan. Check out more reactions here:

Me when I saw that dead horse leg in the Game Of Thrones trailer. #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/EAIYxAiGip — Majin Drew (@drewmandrew27) March 5, 2019

GoT fandom after watching the trailer #ForTheThronepic.twitter.com/9mTSzBxvgJ — cersei loyalist (@itsolenna) March 5, 2019

SANSA AND ARYA SEEING DRAGONS FOR THE FIRST TIME #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/Vo8lOlwkzv — liv ︽✵︽ (@grootsgamora) March 5, 2019

I'll have great mornings if my twitter feed always looks like this.😍 #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/dC2dkBkVyL — Lord Stark of Winterfell (@rbnplfxbtln) March 5, 2019

ARYA IS RUNNING AND SCARED, THE DRAGONS FLYING, DAENERYS AND JON, SANSA WATCHING THE DRAGONS, ALL OF THEM TOGETHER TO DEFEAT THE EVIL, CERSEI SMILING LIKE A BITCH OMG I'M DEAD #ForTheThrone — 𝑓𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑝𝑒 𝐼 𝑜𝑓 𝘩𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑎𝑟𝑦𝑒𝑛 (@sexualdaenerys) March 5, 2019

Me trying to get my friends and family to watch #GameofThrones before April 14 pic.twitter.com/pSLoDVLrtN — Yahdiel Lobo Ortiz (@YahdielOrtiz) March 6, 2019

The trailer gave the fans a glimpse of each and every significant character who has managed to survive this far, including Arya (Maisie Williams), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Bran Stark, (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

It opens with Arya’s frightened face against a dark background. In the next scene she says, pointing to a dragon glass dagger, “I know death, he’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

The seventh season of the show saw Westeros on the brink of its deadliest war yet. With a battle just around the corner, Jon, Daenerys, Tyrion Lannister and other figures in the Thrones canon were able to cast aside their differences and work together toward fighting a common enemy, the Army of the Dead, led by the vicious Night King.

In the final scene of the seventh season, the White Walkers burst through the great ice Wall of Westeros, launching their march on the Seven Kingdoms, with Daenerys’ zombified dragon Viscerion in tow.

The show premieres on HBO, April 14. It will have six episodes of 60 and 90 minutes runtimes.

