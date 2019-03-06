Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Game of Thrones’ new trailer gets Twitter screaming for Arya’s life, Daenerys’ dragons. Check out funniest reactions

As HBO released the first full trailer for Game of Thrones, fans took to social media to cheer for it.

tv Updated: Mar 06, 2019 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Game of Thrones,Game of Thrones Trailer,Game of Thrones Season 8
Arya Stark appears to be the fans’ favourite character on Game of Thrones.

HBO on Tuesday dropped the first, full trailer for the highly anticipated eighth and final season of their fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. In less than 12 hours, fans have taken over Twitter, Facebook and all other social media forums to react to the trailer.

Fans from around the world reacted to the two-minute trailer with jokes, memes and a lot of screaming. Some prayed for Arya Stark’s well-being after seeing her run for her life from an unknown threat; some placed their bets on who would end up on the Iron Throne and who would die by the end; and the rest are simply counting days to the premiere.

“I’m too excited. But I don’t think I’m ready,” a fan wrote in a tweet. “My biggest fear is dying before the 14th of April,” wrote another. “Game of thrones is a religion!!!,” read a tweet. “My wig flew to space,” wrote an excited fan. Check out more reactions here:

The trailer gave the fans a glimpse of each and every significant character who has managed to survive this far, including Arya (Maisie Williams), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Bran Stark, (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Also read: Prabhas slapped by an excited fan seconds after they posed for a selfie

It opens with Arya’s frightened face against a dark background. In the next scene she says, pointing to a dragon glass dagger, “I know death, he’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

The seventh season of the show saw Westeros on the brink of its deadliest war yet. With a battle just around the corner, Jon, Daenerys, Tyrion Lannister and other figures in the Thrones canon were able to cast aside their differences and work together toward fighting a common enemy, the Army of the Dead, led by the vicious Night King.

In the final scene of the seventh season, the White Walkers burst through the great ice Wall of Westeros, launching their march on the Seven Kingdoms, with Daenerys’ zombified dragon Viscerion in tow.

The show premieres on HBO, April 14. It will have six episodes of 60 and 90 minutes runtimes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:55 IST

tags

more from tv