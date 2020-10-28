Gauahar Khan supports Jaan Kumar Sanu after nepotism barbs on Bigg Boss 14: ‘Easiest topic to rake up attention these days’

tv

Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has defended singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, after he had to face accusations of nepotism on the current season of the show. Gauahar said in a tweet that Jaan should not worry about what others says about him and his father.

“Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self attention these days ! #JaanKumarSanu be proud of the legend u have as a father , n prouder of the fact that u r on the show as Jaan kumar sanu ! You are You ! Don’t worry be happy,” she wrote in a tweet. Gauhar was inside the Bigg Boss house for the first two week as a ‘senior’ and interacted with the contestants.

Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self attention these days ! #JaanKumarSanu be proud of the legend u have as a father , n prouder of the fact that u r on the show as Jaan kumar sanu ! You are You ! Don’t worry be happy ! 🤗 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 28, 2020

On Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya had nominated Jaan for elimination earlier this week, claiming that he detests ‘nepotism’. “I hate nepotism. All the contestants are here because of their own hard work, Jaan is here because he is someone’s son. He doesn’t have any personality of his own,” he had said. Jaan replied to him saying, “I am fortunate to be the son of Kumar Sanu” and was even seen screaming at Rahul, saying, “Baap pe mat ja (Don’t talk about my father).”

Sara Gurpal, who was eliminated from the show in the first week, also defended Jaan from outside the house. She tweeted, “#JaanKumarSanu kabhi b apne dad k sath nhe rhe .Unhone khud bola tha ki mei apni pehchan banana chahta hu apni #Mom ki proud kerna chahta hu.I really wish wo apni pehchan bnaye (Jaan never lived with his father. He told us that he wanted to make a name for himself, make his mother proud. I really wish he does).”

Jaan’s mother Rita Bhattacharya also shared a video, expressing hurt over Rahul’s comments. “Mai Jaan Kumar Sanu ki maa Rita. I am very upset. Jaan has been in the (Bigg Boss) house for past three weeks. All the other contestants have also been there. Everything was going fine - tasks and everything. Now suddenly, Rahul Vaidya said ‘Jaan is a nepotism kid and I don’t like nepotism’. I must say Jaan is not a nepotism product, he has worked very hard. He wanted to become a singer with his own conviction and passion and it is because of his own hard work that he shares the Bigg Boss stage with Rahul,” she said in the video.

