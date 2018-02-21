Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha are amazing people: Narayani Shastri on ex-boyfriend’s new wife

TV actor Gaurav Chopra recently got married to Hitisha in a low-key ceremony in Delhi on Sunday. The wedding took many of Gaurav’s friends by surprise, but not his ex-girlfriend Narayani Shastri who was invited for the function.

In an interview with Spotboye.com, Narayani said, “Well, I was supposed to go for the wedding. But on Feb 18 when Gaurav got married, mere shoot ka last day tha. And, I couldn’t go.”

She was all praise for Gaurav and Hitisha. She said, “Gaurav and Hitisha, both, are amazing people. They are perfect for each other. Hopefully they will always be happy.”

“Gaurav and I are still friends. I am friends with Hitisha too,” added Narayani.

Narayani, who is friends with her ex-boyfriends, says that there is no animosity between her and Gaurav Chopra. She said, “He was dating Mouni (Roy) and I was dating someone else. It’s just that his dating was out in the open, but mine remained concealed.”

Gaurav and Hitisha’s wedding was a private affair which saw only family and close friends in attendance. Bride Hitisha wore a deep red heavily embroidered lehenga choli (Indian blouse and large skirt) while Gaurav chose a plain cream-coloured sherwani (long close-fitted coat) with an embroidered maroon shawl to go with it.

Gaurav Chopra gained recognition for his roles as Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore, Abhay Singh Ranawat and Samay. As a contestant of 10th season of Bigg Boss, he was among the most talked about participants along with VJ Bani, Manveer Gurjar and Lopamudra Raut.

Narayani Shastri is known for her shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Piya Rangrezz.