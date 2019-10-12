Gold Awards 2019: Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Erica Fernandes win big. See pics

tv

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:06 IST

It was a starry evening in Mumbai on Friday as a host of television actors walked the red carpet at the Gold Awards. Everyone from Hina Khan, Bharti Singh and Erica Fernandes to Kubbra Sait attended the event.

Hina wore a ruffled pink gown with a thigh-high slit and a touch of glitter. She bonded with Erica, who arrived in a black gown complemented with diamond necklace. While Erica plays Prerna on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina earlier played Kamolika on the same show and has now been replaced by Aamna Sharif. Karan Singh Grover, who plays Mr Bajaj on the show was spotted in a black suit.

Hina took home three trophies - Most Fit Actress, Best Actor in a Negative Role Popular and TV Personality of the Year. Erica won Best Actor Female (Critics) and also shared Most Stylish Diva award with Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna. Karan Singh Grover took home the trophy for Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male).

Harsh Limbachiya, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Avika Gor and Kubbra Sait at Gold Awards 2019. ( Varinder Chawla )

Karan Singh Grover and others at Gold Awards 2019. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar shared the Best Actor (Male) award while Shivangi Joshi and Shraddha Arya shared Best Actor (Female) award.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast members Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, and co-star Krushna Abhishek posed together for photographs on the red carpet. Bharti wore a sari gown for the evening. The show won in the Best TV Show Comedy category.

Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani also walked the red carpet and posed together for the camera. While Anita was in a blazer dress, Divya chose a ruffled pink gown. Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame arrived in a blue gown. She had shot to fame as a central child actor on the show. Kubbra Sait, too, attended the event in a silk gown with a thigh-high slit.

Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonerjee also attended the awards night. While Gurmeet was in a black suit, Debina was a contrast in an off-shoulder white gown. Debina also won the award for Fittest Actress at the event.

Here is the complete winners list:

Best Couple: Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh

Best Actor In A Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani

Best Actress In A Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah

Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover

Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan

Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam

Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes

Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan

Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi

TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan

Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani

Best Supporting Male (Critics): Karan Khanna

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Mugdha Chaphekar

Best Supporting Actor Male Popular: Ritvik Arora

Gold Debut Award In A Lead Role (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar

Best Child Actor - Aakriti Sharma

Best Hair Male - Arjun Bijlani

Best Hair Female - Krishna Mukherjee

Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur & Avika Gor

Best Debutante Female: Reem Shaikh

Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri

Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Feranandes

Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya & Shivangi Joshi

Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show

Milestone Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 12:05 IST