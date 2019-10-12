Gold Awards 2019: Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Erica Fernandes win big. See pics
Several television celebrities including Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Kubbra Sait attended the Gold Awards 2019.tv Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:06 IST
It was a starry evening in Mumbai on Friday as a host of television actors walked the red carpet at the Gold Awards. Everyone from Hina Khan, Bharti Singh and Erica Fernandes to Kubbra Sait attended the event.
Hina wore a ruffled pink gown with a thigh-high slit and a touch of glitter. She bonded with Erica, who arrived in a black gown complemented with diamond necklace. While Erica plays Prerna on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina earlier played Kamolika on the same show and has now been replaced by Aamna Sharif. Karan Singh Grover, who plays Mr Bajaj on the show was spotted in a black suit.
Hina took home three trophies - Most Fit Actress, Best Actor in a Negative Role Popular and TV Personality of the Year. Erica won Best Actor Female (Critics) and also shared Most Stylish Diva award with Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna. Karan Singh Grover took home the trophy for Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male).
Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar shared the Best Actor (Male) award while Shivangi Joshi and Shraddha Arya shared Best Actor (Female) award.
The Kapil Sharma Show cast members Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, and co-star Krushna Abhishek posed together for photographs on the red carpet. Bharti wore a sari gown for the evening. The show won in the Best TV Show Comedy category.
Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani also walked the red carpet and posed together for the camera. While Anita was in a blazer dress, Divya chose a ruffled pink gown. Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame arrived in a blue gown. She had shot to fame as a central child actor on the show. Kubbra Sait, too, attended the event in a silk gown with a thigh-high slit.
Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonerjee also attended the awards night. While Gurmeet was in a black suit, Debina was a contrast in an off-shoulder white gown. Debina also won the award for Fittest Actress at the event.
Here is the complete winners list:
Best Couple: Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh
Best Actor In A Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani
Best Actress In A Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah
Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover
Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan
Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam
Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes
Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan
Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi
TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan
Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani
Best Supporting Male (Critics): Karan Khanna
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Mugdha Chaphekar
Best Supporting Actor Male Popular: Ritvik Arora
Gold Debut Award In A Lead Role (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar
Best Child Actor - Aakriti Sharma
Best Hair Male - Arjun Bijlani
Best Hair Female - Krishna Mukherjee
Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur & Avika Gor
Best Debutante Female: Reem Shaikh
Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri
Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Feranandes
Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar
Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya & Shivangi Joshi
Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show
Milestone Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
