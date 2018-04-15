Happy birthday Maisie Williams! 10 pics of her friendship with Sophie Turner
Maisie Williams turns 21 years old on Sunday and to celebrate, here are 10 amazing pics with Sophie Turner.tv Updated: Apr 15, 2018 15:50 IST
Maisie Williams celebrates her 21st birthday on Sunday. Because she may not look her age to us - after all, we have literally watched her grow up on Game of Thrones - we promise you were are not lying about that number.
Maisie has played everyone’s favourite character, Arya Stark, on the hit fantasy drama for eight years, since she was 14. She was chosen from 300 girls and it was her first acting role ever. On the sets, she met her new best friend, Sophie Turner. Sophie, who plays Maisie’s elder sister Sansa Stark on the show, instantly fell in love with her. The two bonded so incredibly over time that they now have matching tattoos, marking the date they first met, on August 7, to precise.
Since then, Sophie and Maisie have had several sleepovers, posted hundreds selfies together on social media, attended scores of red carpet events with each other and more. They are the two coolest celebrity best friends and adored by their fans to bits.
In a perfect world, we would have been watching the eighth season of Game of Thrones by now but today, we will have to make do with these cute pictures of #Mophie:
