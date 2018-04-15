Happy birthday Maisie Williams! 10 pics of her friendship with Sophie Turner

Maisie Williams celebrates her 21st birthday on Sunday. Because she may not look her age to us - after all, we have literally watched her grow up on Game of Thrones - we promise you were are not lying about that number.

Maisie has played everyone’s favourite character, Arya Stark, on the hit fantasy drama for eight years, since she was 14. She was chosen from 300 girls and it was her first acting role ever. On the sets, she met her new best friend, Sophie Turner. Sophie, who plays Maisie’s elder sister Sansa Stark on the show, instantly fell in love with her. The two bonded so incredibly over time that they now have matching tattoos, marking the date they first met, on August 7, to precise.

Since then, Sophie and Maisie have had several sleepovers, posted hundreds selfies together on social media, attended scores of red carpet events with each other and more. They are the two coolest celebrity best friends and adored by their fans to bits.

In a perfect world, we would have been watching the eighth season of Game of Thrones by now but today, we will have to make do with these cute pictures of #Mophie:

there were never such devoted sisters A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:01am PST

👑everyone loves a hash brownie👑 A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

itty, bitty titty committee A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Apr 11, 2016 at 8:11am PDT

Hold tight my London Krewwwww A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 22, 2016 at 3:42pm PST

Babe A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Dec 3, 2014 at 1:43pm PST

🎈#mophie A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jul 31, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

#phuckwitus #mophie A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 21, 2015 at 9:11pm PDT

