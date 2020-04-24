Here’s how TV actor Paras Chhabra is coping with quarantine

tv

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:10 IST

The lockdown due to Covid-19 has brought everything to a standstill and to keep oneself going, it is important to follow a proper routine so that we don’t succumb to anxiety or emotional draining.

TV actor Paras Chhabra feels that it is important to keep yourself engaged in some or the other activity at home to ward off all the negativity around. “Meditation is the best solution currently. I am trying to have sound sleep and also listen to happy and positive things to deviate my mind from all the negative thoughts. While I myself don’t practice any form of meditation, I believe that engaging in recreational activities like watching TV is also good for you because that keeps your mind uplifted.”

Sharing his daily routine during the quarantine, the 29-year-old says, “I wake up around 11 am and have my brunch. Since I am not working out, I am having more of fiber and protein, since they absorb fat from the body. My daily dose of fiber-rich food includes broccoli, carrots, and sweetcorn. I am lucky that my mom is there by my side during the quarantine, otherwise things would have been difficult. “

The actor is making sure that he stays groomed at home since the salon services are not available. “I never used to go for facials anyway. But being at home I am trying to take good care of my skin and washing it thrice a day with cold water. I am also regularly massaging my face with aloe vera gel, since it soothes the skin and keeps it cool. The actor hopes that the situation improves in the days to come so that people can live happily. “ Once things get back to normal, I would like to visit Vrindavan with my mother. I will also be meeting Mahira and my friends hopefully if the circumstances allow in the near future.”