Hina Khan says she lost out on film offers because of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:24 IST

Actor Hina Khan, who is currently taking part as a ‘senior’ contestant in Bigg Boss 14, has opened up about the struggles of being a TV actor, and how that can affect one’s career. Hina starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years.

She said that quitting the hit television show in an effort to pursue new projects was difficult, because “TV gives you really good money.”

In an interview to Pinkvilla, she said, “I got my first television show with just one audition, it was easy. But my struggle began after that. There are a lot of ups and downs that you see, and times can get difficult. I did a show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for a really long period. Even during that time, I got a lot of film offers - big, small - which I had to let go of. I lost out on those opportunities when I was doing that show. After that, when I decided to quit the show and move on, it wasn’t an easy decision.”

Narrating a story about how a film producer implied that her image as a TV actor was coming in the way of her career. She said, “People might still not remember you if you do a show for two years. But I did YRKKH for 8 years. I have never been offered a huge project or something. There was this one big producer who had once told me, ‘Hina, I really want to cast you but when I want to watch you on the Internet, all I can find are those Yeh Rishta videos.’ That made me change my viewpoint and I wanted to do things to present a bouquet of my work, so that tomorrow hopefully a big producer can notice me and give me a big film.”

Hina made her film debut with Hacked. She said in an interview to Hindustan Times that audiences didn’t watch the film in theatres, but it was a ‘hit’ online. She said, “People didn’t watch my debut film Hacked in theatres, because it didn’t star a big star’s daughter. Hacked was one of the top-most watched films during the lockdown on OTT. I want to urge the audiences to give us a chance to make it a level-playing field. Bollywood mafia insider-outsider- these debates will end if audiences give us equal opportunities.”

