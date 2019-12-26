Hina Khan shares stunning underwater selfies from Maldives getaway with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See pics

tv

Television actor Hina Khan is going through a major holiday hangover, as she misses her romantic getaway in Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She has been keeping her Instagram followers happy, by documenting the holiday on Instagram.

Earlier on Thursday, Hina shared a series of gorgeous underwater selfies from her dip in the ocean in a pink bikini. “Posting them late coz thr was no WiFi underwater but I promise you will find better connection. #MaldivianBlues #UnderWaterPhotography #WaterBaby #ClickedByHK,” she wrote.

Hina has been constantly sharing sneak-peeks from her vacation on Instagram. Earlier this week, she shared photos of herself chilling on the beach and wrote, “Aaahhhh this smell of salt and sand.. I am wild, beautiful within and free.. just like the sea.” Her caption revealed that Rocky was the man behind the camera.

Rocky has also been sharing pictures from his holiday with Hina. He recently shared a series of lovey-dovey photos with his girlfriend and wrote, “Everything is extraordinarily when you’re by my side @realhinakhan. Bye bye @kurumba_maldives.” He also shared a montage of their Maldives pictures.

After returning to the country, Hina and Rocky hosted a Christmas party, which was attended by the who’s who of the television industry. She shared pictures of the celebrations on her Instagram stories.

Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, among others, were on Hina and Rocky’s guest list.

Hina made her small screen debut in 2009 with the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is currently gearing up to make a splash in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Hacked, which explores the dark side of the digital world. She will be seen as the editor of a fashion magazine in the film.

Hacked, which also features Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in key roles, will release on January 31, 2020.

