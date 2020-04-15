Hum Paanch back on TV: My father hasn’t watched a single episode of the show, reveals Rakhi Vijan aka Sweety

tv

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:55 IST

Rakhi Vijan became a household name after playing the Sweety Mathur in cult comedy show, Hum Paanch. As the show returns to TV amid the ongoing lockdown, the actor is quite emotional as she shares how her father, who objected to her choosing acting as a profession back then, has never watched the show till date.

“He has not watched a single episode of the show. He was very upset with me because I decided to act at the age of 17. I belong to a very conservative Punjabi family, so he didn’t approve of me acting. He didn’t even talk to me for two years,” shares Vijan.

However, the actor shares how today, after 25 years, it has given her a chance to finally get her father to watch the show, which aired between 1995 and 1999.

“This is a chance to watch the show together. I can’t thank God enough for it. At least today my father can see what I did and be proud of me. Back then other people used to tell my father about how good I was on the show and how funny I was and he would just dismiss it saying, ‘What’s so funny about her and why do you people even watch the show,” says the actor.

Vijan also feels that the timing of the show making a comeback is perfect because the people need to watch something humorous and fun which will make them forget about the crisis even if it is for 25 minutes.

“We are coming back to make everyone laugh. It was a great show. We had a lot of youth ,a lot of Indian culture and beautiful ingredients with a lot of middle class values. It was a simple story about a family living together with five daughters and the father loved all the daughters. The message as that having daughters is a blessing not a curse,” says Vijan.

The show also starred Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Bhairavi Raichura and Vandana Pathak, among others. So has she called up anyone to talk about the news? “No way. I’m so busy doing jhaadu and pochha and other household work that I still haven’t managed the time. But I am sure everyone is ecstatic,” quips the actor.