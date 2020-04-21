Hundred trailer: Rinku Rajguru is an undercover agent for tough cop Lara Dutta in new Disney+ Hotstar series

tv

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:48 IST

Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru are all set to come together for a web series titled Hundred, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from April 25. The trailer of the comedy-action show has just dropped online.

Rinku plays Netra Patil, a girl with dreams of Switzerland in her eyes, inspired by Bollywood films. However, she is forced to reevaluate her life when she finds out that she is terminally ill and has only 100 days to live.

Netra is hired as an undercover agent by ACP Saumya Sharma, played by Lara Dutta. Though Saumya desires to be like James Bond, she is treated like an “item girl” in the male-dominated police force.

Earlier, Disney+ Hotstar VIP shared the first poster of Hundred, featuring Lara as a cop and Rinku making a finger gun, on its official Twitter account. Sharing the tweet from her own account, Lara wrote, “Yeh hai sneak peek!! Trailer abhi baaki hai mere dost!!! #Hundred #HotstarSpecialsHundred #DoKhiladiProblemBhaari.”

Talking about Hundred, Lara told PTI in a statement, “One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life.”

Earlier, Rinku told IANS in a statement, “Hundred is my first-ever digital show and it’s been a great experience working. This medium is on boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times.”

Hundred, which runs eight episodes long, has been directed by filmmakers Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The show also features Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangadi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande.

