‘Sairat’ actor Rinku Rajguru scores 82% in Maharashtra class 12 board exams

“Sairat” fame actor Prerana alias Rinku Rajguru Tuesday cleared class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra board by scoring 82 per cent marks in the Arts stream.

The actor scored 533 marks out of total 650, her father Mahadev Rajguru told PTI from Solapur.

Rinku had appeared for the exam, held in February-March this year, at a centre in her native Solapur district.

Rinku had scored 66 per cent marks in class 10.

The national award winning actor’s second Marathi movie ‘Kagar’ was released in February.

Her father said Rinku was currently shooting in Belgaum in neighbouring Karnataka.

When asked about her further education, Mahadev said his daughter would complete her graduation while working in movies.

“Sairat”, directed by Nagraj Manjule, tells the story of two young college students from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families.

The film was a huge success at box-office. It became the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

