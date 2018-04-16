On Lara Dutta’s birthday, 10 pics with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira

Lara Dutta turns 40 on Monday and that’s quite a challenge to believe. The beauty queen, who has not taken retirement from acting, has lately been enjoying the quiet life with her adorable family -- husband and Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi and their 6-year-old daughter, Saira.

In 2000, Lara became the second Indian woman after Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe title. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Andaaz with Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. She won the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award for the film. She later worked in films like Aan: Men at Work, Insan, Elaan and Jurm, which all flopped at the box office.

Lara and Mahesh got married in 16 February 2011 in a civil ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter in January 2012.

Lara got quite a surprise when daughter Saira walked on to the stage of High Fever, a reality show Lara is judging, to wish her mother. Watch the video here...

Her Instagram is full of pictures and selfies with Mahesh and Saira. Check them out:

Follow @htshowbiz for more