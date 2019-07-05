I prefer roles that challenge me: Upendra Limaye

Known for his offbeat and National Award winning performances, actor Upendra Limaye has worked passionately in experimental theatre, commercial films and regional television. In a first, the Yellow (2014) actor will now be seen in a Hindi television show.

On taking up Hindi television after such a long time, Upendra shares, “I have been doing experimental theatre for a while now. I entered Hindi mainstream cinema with Chandni Bar (2003). I have always focused on content-oriented films and almost 12-15 films of mine have won National Awards. In the early 2000s I did take up Marathi television, too. I was offered a few Hindi shows as well, but they were not what I wanted to do.”

The actor adds that his focus has always been on picking projects that are strong and give him the space to experiment and explore. He says, “When offered a script, I want to be able to utilise it in the right way. When I heard the one-liner of this show, I immediately knew that I have to be a part of it. It is one of those projects that help me justify my work. It is a fantastic story. What else can an actor ask for?”

Gajraj Rao with Tara from Satara actors- Upendra Limaye, Urvashi Pardeshi and Roshni Walia

Upendra plays a Kathak dancer, Sachin Mane, who runs a dance school. He has two daughters Radhika and Tara. “I prefer characters that challenge me as an actor. I believe as an artiste there are two aspects to a role, the outer value, which is the costume and look, these are taken care of by the creative department. Then there is the inner personality, here is what I enjoy the most. I like to experiment with the character, get the body language right. I try to bring in as much authenticity possible. We have Kathak experts on the set for me to get the layers right.”

He adds that the character is that of a common yet strong man, which audiences will find relatable. “One of the daughters (Radhika) is the ideal and obedient child, while the other (Tara) is someone who does as she pleases. So, it was an interesting process to play the role of Sachin.”

The Jogwa (2009) actor shares that one cannot compare the mediums of television, theatre and films. Having said that, it is all about technique, and for an artiste it is about the application changes. “The strength of each of these mediums is different. They are all a plus in their own way. For me, what matters is my role and who is making the project. I try to give my best, enjoy the shoot and be a professional.”

