Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan jokes 'jealous' Neha Kakkar snubbed his wedding invite as she didn't want to see him happy

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:56 IST

In a new promo of Indian Idol 12, host Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar were seen engaging in playful banter. Aditya jokingly called Neha ‘jealous’ for not attending his wedding with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal earlier this month.

“Woh jinhe maine apni shaadi pe bulaya to have roti mein lapet ke shakkar, par meri khushi jo apni aankhon se nahi dekhna chahti thi, jalkukdi judge Neha Kakkar (I invited her to my wedding but she did not want to witness my happiness with her own eyes, the jealous judge Neha Kakkar),” he said, introducing her.

Neha, however, gave it back to Aditya and asked why he did not attend her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh in October. Imitating Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya said, “Jaisa ki Shah Rukh Khan ne kaha tha DDLJ mein, ‘Main nahi aaunga’ (Like Shah Rukh Khan had said in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, ‘I will not come’).”

Aditya then teased Neha about her wedding and joked about hearing that ‘aisi kangaali chhayi hui thi ki mehmaan khud apne chips, boondi aur samosa leke aaye the (there was so much deficiency that the guests had to carry their own food)’. She protested that there is no truth to these rumours.

Aditya then concocted stories to show how grand his wedding was. He claimed that singer Justin Bieber and cricketer AB De Villiers were busy doing the ‘naagin dance’, and his father Udit Narayan had to tell them to take it down a notch. Neha tried to outdo him by saying that Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt attended her wedding but began laughing mid-sentence.

Incidentally, in the earlier season of Indian Idol, it was announced that Aditya and Neha would get married to each other. Promos showed their respective parents giving their blessings to the union. However, it was later revealed to be a publicity gimmick to boost the ratings of the show.

