Did you know Neha Kakkar’s boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh participated as a child in a reality show hosted by Aditya Narayan?

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:48 IST

As rumours of his wedding with singer Neha Kakkar continue to take the internet by storm, an old video of singer Rohanpreet Singh participating in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs as a young boy has surfaced online. Interestingly, the show was hosted by actor-singer Aditya Narayan, who was earlier linked to Neha.

In the video, Aditya introduces Rohanpreet and quips, “Kya baat hai, paaji! Kitna bada dil hai aapka. Shirt se phat ke bahar aa gaya hai. Shirt de phatte ho gaya hai yeh (Wow, brother! You have such a big heart that it has popping out of your shirt).” Aditya was referring to Rohanpreet’s outfit, which had a large heart shaped cutout protruding from it.

Aditya then asked Rohanpreet what, according to him, is the meaning of love. In a short video, Rohanpreet was seen trying to answer the question before comically giving up. He then performed Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai and even requested Kajol, who came as a special guest, to do the signature step as he sang.

Rohanpreet is rumoured to be tying the knot with Neha. She recently introduced him as ‘mine’ and has been sharing mushy Instagram posts with him, with the hashtag #NehuPreet, an amalgamation of their names. However, she recently announced their new single, Nehu Da Vyah, leading fans to speculate that the wedding rumours might be a promotional gimmick.

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani was confused and asked Neha to clear the air. He commented on her post, “Arre! Now I’m confused again! Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao (Tell us clearly), guys!! Kapde silvaane hain (Do I get new clothes stitched), ya download/ stream/like/share karna hai!?”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Neha, who was a judge on Indian Idol 11 at the time, was to get married to Aditya, who was the show’s host. In fact, promos of the singing reality series showed their respective parents giving their blessings to the union. However, it was later revealed to be a publicity gimmick to boost the ratings of the show.

