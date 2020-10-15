‘We’re together’: Neha Kakkar dispels doubts on relationship with Rohanpreet Singh, says he is always on her mind

Neha Kakkar has kept her fans on their toes after dropping consecutive hints about her rumoured wedding. The singer has been constantly sharing mentions of ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and pictures of Rohanpreet Singh on her social media account along with love-filled captions.

Neha, who had been sharing such posts with the hashtag #NehuPreet, has now revealed why she wrote ‘RohuPreet’ in one of her latest captions. She said ‘Rohu’ is on her mind all the time which led to the mistake.

Talking about it, she shared on her Instagram Stories, “Rohanpreet and Nehu together are #NehuPreet. But I have Rohu in my mind all the time, because of which I had written RohuPreet in my caption. Just now I corrected it. So all my Neheart and Rohu’s fans. We’re together #NehuPreet.

It is still not confirmed if Neha is actually set to tie the knot with RohanPreet. She recently revealed that Neha Da Vyah was actually her new single. The song is Neha and Rohanpreet’s first collaboration and will be out on October 21. The two feature on the cover art of the single, shared by Neha on Instagram, which credits her as the composer and lyricist as well.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet has also been making sure to keep the speculation going with his comment to the post, “I love you nehu babuu @nehakakkar,” followed by heart and heart eyes emojis.

However, Neha’s industry colleagues are still confused about the same. Rapper Badshah reacted to Neha and Rohanpreet’s song look, “Yaar badi confusion hai (There is so much confusion).” Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Arre! Now I’m confused again! Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao (Tell us clearly), guys!! Kapde silvaane hain (Do I get new clothes stitched), ya download/ stream/like/share karna hai!?”

