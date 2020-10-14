Neha Kakkar announces Nehu Da Vyah with Rohanpreet Singh on Oct 21, Vishal Dadlani asks if it is wedding announcement or a song

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:50 IST

After much conjecture about her wedding with singer Rohanpreet Singh, singer Neha Kakkar has revealed the secret behind ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ - it is her new single. The song, Neha and Rohanpreet’s first collaboration, will be out on October 21. She shared the cover art on her Instagram page, which credits her as the composer and lyricist as well.

In the picture, Neha is seen dressed in a baby pink ethnic outfit, as she gazes lovingly at Rohanpreet, who sits beside her. He is wearing a plain white kurta-pyjama set.

Composer-singer Tony Kakkar, Neha’s brother, expressed his delight. “I am so excited.. Jumping,” he commented on the post. In another comment, he wrote, “Composed and written by Nehuuuuu… How talented yaaaaar.”

However, some were still puzzled about whether Neha was announcing her wedding or simply a new song. Rohanpreet’s comment seemed to confound people all the more. He wrote, “I love you nehu babuu @nehakakkar,” followed by heart and heart eyes emojis.

Rapper Badshah wrote, “Yaar badi confusion hai (There is so much confusion).” Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Arre! Now I’m confused again! Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao (Tell us clearly), guys!! Kapde silvaane hain (Do I get new clothes stitched), ya download/ stream/like/share karna hai!?,” followed by a number of laughing emojis.

Neha seemingly made her relationship with Rohanpreet official recently. Sharing a picture of them twinning in black outfits, she wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.” He commented on the post, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI.”

Earlier this month, a picture of Neha with Rohanpreet and his parents went viral. It was speculated that the photo was from their roka ceremony. However, neither of them confirmed or denied the rumours.

