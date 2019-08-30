Inside Bill’s Brain trailer: New Netflix series profiles billionaire Bill Gates. Watch here

tv

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming three-part documentary series about Microsoft founder Bill Gates, titled Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates. The series will recap some of the greatest achievements of Gates’ life, as well as offer an insight into the issues that preoccupy him these days, such as “Energy, climate change and disease eradication.”

“I spent the last few years participating in a @netflix docuseries looking at my work and my life, and it’s coming out September 20th. I hope you enjoy what they’ve put together,” Gates wrote in a tweet sharing the trailer. Directed by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth), Inside Bill’s Brain will be screened at the Telluride Film Festival.

Here’s an official synopsis, “After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man’s life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft. Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it.”

I spent the last few years participating in a @netflix docuseries looking at my work and my life, and it’s coming out September 20th. I hope you enjoy what they’ve put together. pic.twitter.com/Jc4QFju7Fo — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 29, 2019

The trailer highlights Gates’ ability to ‘look at problems from different angles’ and find solutions to problems that other’s haven’t even identified yet. “We’re running out of time,” Gates warns in the trailer, as shots of forest fires and diseased babies are shown. “He’s at his desk when the desk is stacked against him,” says one of the many people that were interviewed for the series, including his wife, Melinda Gates and billionaire Warren Buffet.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:22 IST