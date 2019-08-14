Inside Ishqbaaaz actor Niti Taylor’s engagement ceremony: Beau Parikshit Bawa goes down on one knee

tv

Television actor Niti Taylor got engaged to boyfriend Parikshit Bawa on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony. The couple was twinning in white as they exchanged rings amid the presence of family and friends.

Niti shared several pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram stories. The actor looked pretty in a white lehenga with an attached dupatta and left her hair loose in curls. Her fiance was in a simple white sherwani. Parikshit got down on a knee as he proposed to her on stage. They later took part in a cake-cutting ceremony and danced together.

Niti had earlier shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The couple had worn henna green for the function. She later shared a few pictures with her cousins and friends on Instagram and captioned it, “MY TRIBE. #partitayles#blessedwiththebest.”

She also shared an intimate video from the event and wrote, “We are all a little weird and, life’s a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it LOVE. #partitayles.”

Niti had introduced Parikshit on Instagram with a picture and a note that read, “We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life’s most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I’ve had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I’d like to inform everyone that I’m getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives.. .#PARTITAYLES.”

Niti was last seen on TV show, Ishqbaaaz and has featured in several others including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Laal Ishq, Ghulaam, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

