International Emmys: Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please, Arjun Mathur score nominations for India

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:09 IST

The Netflix series Delhi Crime, Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please and actor Arjun Mathur have been nominated at the International Emmys. The nominations were announced on Thursday.

Delhi Crime, a police drama starring Shefali Shah and created by Richie Mehta, was nominated in the Best Drama category, while Four More Shots Please was nominated for Best Comedy. Arjun Mathur was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category, for Amazon’s Made in Heaven.

Delhi Crime, inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, will compete against Charité 2- Season 2 (Germany), Criminal UK (United Kingdom) and El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) – Season 2, from Argentina. Four More Shots Please will compete against the UK’s Back to Life, Fifty (Israel) and Brazil’s Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking).

Arjun, whose performance as a gay man looking for a dignified life in Made in Heaven was acclaimed, will compete against Raphael Logam in Impuros, Guido Caprino in 1994 and Billy Barratt in Responsible Child.

“Congratulations to all the Nominees! – we are especially proud to recognize and honour the world’s best storytellers, producers and performers,” said Bruce L Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in a statement. “At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world.”

Previously, Sacred Games, Radhika Apte, Lust Stories, Inside Edge and The Remix have represented India at the International Emmys as nominees. The British series McMafia, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, won the Best Drama award in 2019. The 2020 ceremony will be held on November 23.

