Is alimony demand holding up Vahbiz Dorabjee’s divorce from Vivian Dsena? Here’s what she says

Actors Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee separated in 2016 and even after almost three years, their divorce has not been finalized. Speculations are that Vahbiz’s demand for two crores as alimony is holding up the divorce proceedings. Ask her about the amount and she says, “I wouldn’t want to comment on it as it is too personal.” Apparently, after they broke up, Vivian and Vahbiz had agreed on one thing- to not talk about their divorce in the press as they wanted to keep things “dignified”.

Vahbiz admits dealing with the “matter at hand” isn’t easy, she has been trying her best. “It has been very difficult. We are already dealing with a lot in our lives. We both have accepted that it (divorce) is happening and are moving on in life. (We) don’t do want to sling mud at each other and which is why such rumors (about her) seem weird.”

Upset with the way she is being portrayed in the press, Vahbiz says, “There are many stories floating around that assassinate my character or blame only me for it (the divorce). There is no truth to any of the rumours about me. It is hurtful that people would even think so. A marriage and a divorce is between two people. Only they know the truth. Things can’t go wrong just because of one person.”

Quiz her if the disagreement over the alimony holding up the divorce and she replies, “A wife can rightfully ask for 20 percent of her husband’s wealth but I don’t want to comment on what I have asked for or what he wants. I am surprised at these kind of reactions as if this is the first celebrity couple divorce. Why are people so astonished (about alimony)?”

