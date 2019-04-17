Priyanka Chopra is a glowing bride in white as she poses on a mag cover, see pic

Priyanka Chopra is a global star in every sense of the term. The actor has graced the cover of a special edition of Vogue magazine’s Netherlands issue. Called the Love and Wedding Issue, the cover features Priyanka at her Christian wedding ceremony last December. Thanking the magazine, Priyanka wrote: “My fairytale. Thank you @nlvogue for making me your first cover girl of the Love & Wedding issue.”

The magazine’s Instagram page gave more information — it said that the idea was show and celebrate wedding celebrations, wedding locations, honeymoon destinations and wedding inspiration of 25 celebrities from across the world, including the likes of Priyanka, American producer Ally Hilfiger and Italian fashion businesswoman Chiara Ferragni.

Sharing the cover, the magazine wrote: “We proudly present to you our first ever Vogue Love&Wedding Issue In #VogueWedding we take you on a journey across the world, to breathtaking weddings of over 25 brides and grooms from the spectacular celebration of @ChiaraFerragni and her Fedez to the multi-day festivities of @PriyankaChopra and Nick Jonas, and the boho vibes of @AllyHilfiger’s wedding to Steve Hash. But also: the most beautiful wedding locations, honeymoon destinations and all the wedding inspiration you could possibly dream of. Tap that link in our bio for more, #VogueWedding is in stores today!”

Priyanka’s picture shows her looking at the camera from behind her veil. From her engagement in August last year, her multi-ceremony December wedding, her extended honeymoon in Switzerland, her life in the US with husband Nick Jonas and her bonding with his family, Priyanka has been sharing regular updates on social media. She has also shared pictures with Joe Jonas’ fiance, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle.

Nick has also spoken about his wife’s equation with the ‘Jonas sisters’. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently he expressed his happiness about how well the three ladies. He said: “These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group. To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing.” Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle also featured in Jonas Brothers’ music video Sucker.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 09:08 IST