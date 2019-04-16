Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra’s relationship with sisters-in-law Sophie Turner, Danielle: ‘It’s kind of a dream’

After months of speculation about actor Priyanka Chopra’s relationship with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, singer Nick Jonas has finally spoken up. In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Nick said to see Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie together is a “great feeling”.

“It’s kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiance are so connected as well,” Nick said, adding that the three women have been a big support as they set about relaunching Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families.

“These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group. To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing,” Nick added. Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle also featured in Jonas Brothers’ first single, Sucker.

On Monday, Priyanka had shared a message for Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ fiancée and the star of HBO show Game of Thrones. Priyanka shared an image of Sophie on the Iron Throne as Sansa Stark, the Lady of Winterfell, ahead of the premiere. “Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthronestonight,” she had posted. Priyanka had earlier shared photo with Sophie and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle, terming them J-sisters.

Nick also said what brought him and Priyanka together is how connected both are to their families. “It is one of the things we were so drawn to about each other. The family’s just getting bigger and bigger, and that’s a beautiful thing. We love including our loved ones, our family, in everything we do… our house is for everyone, our doors are always open,” he added.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 11:55 IST