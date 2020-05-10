Juhi Parmar on Mother’s Day: As a single mom, I need to stay close to Samairra and take care of work and finances

tv

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:13 IST

Juhi Parmar, with her daughter Samairra in tow, has been sending out positivity, chanting healing mantras for a better world, via social media amid the lockdown. This is their way to help others, and making them smile, during these difficult Covid-19 times when people are worried.

Talking about involving her seven-year-old in these activities, the actor says, “We don’t have a subject to prepare our children on how to face life. In school, they’re just given professional choices. So, I talk to Samiarra about different things and give her books to read that develop her mind and soul. She’s quite spiritual and inquisitive.”

This made Parmar feel even prouder when her daughter recently said her favourite leader is Buddha, favourite sportsperson is Mary Kom and mentioned a bookstore as her favourite destination.

Since the last two to three years, Parmar has been striking a balance between work and taking care of her daughter. At no point she wants Samairra to “feel neglected” and is thankful that her parents take care of her whenever Parmar would step out for work.

“Technically, I’m a single mother, so it’s very important for me to stay close to her. Work and finances also need to be taken care of,” Parmar continues, “Samairra is sensitive. She understands that corona is bad and safety is important. But she’s a little upset because we were supposed to go to the US during summer vacations this year, and it got cancelled. She’s very angry with the virus (laughs).”

While maintaining sanity isn’t easy during these trying times, Parmar says it isn’t impossible if one tries. “We all have gone through many difficulties in our lives and overcome them all. I’ve also been through so much. But I realised that it’s important to stay strong and positive. We all make our own choices and create our destiny,” she says.

Given that it’s Mother’s Day today, we ask Parmar how important such days are for her daughter? She tells us, “I feel, is just another way of celebrating this beautiful relationship that a mother and child shares. Otherwise everyday is for a mother. Once a mother, always a mother.”

And since they would be celebrating Mother’s Day at home amid lockdown, the actor recalls how it was so special last year when she, along with her daughter and parents, had gone to Maldives and celebrated there. “In fact, Samairra and I were recently talking about how beautiful the experience was last year in Maldives. But this time, we’ll of course have to accept the situation that we can’t step out of the house. But the biggest celebration is that we all are together, healthy and safe. That is what we are thankful about.,” Parmar says with gratitude.

So is there anything special planned? “Samairra usually makes things for me, like she makes a card. She’s an emotional child, keeps writing notes to me every now and then. And she doesn’t have to wait for Mother’s Day to make it special for me because she has made my life special by coming into my life, by making me a mother,” adds the actor.