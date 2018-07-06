Kaley Cuoco undergoes shoulder surgery just days after wedding, husband shares photo

Actor Kaley Cuoco has revealed that she underwent shoulder surgery five days after her wedding to equestrian Karl Cook. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to share two photos post the medical procedure.

One of the photos is a selfie of the couple taken by Cook, in which Cuoco can be seen in a hospital bed. The second photo shows the actor resting with her arm in a sling.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy”, the 32-year-old actor captioned the pictures.

Adding that she was “on the road to recovery”, she thanked all her followers for their support.

Cook also shared a photo of his wife on the social media platform, writing “everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow,” and that Cuoco’s was “memorable”. He jokingly added the hashtag “#shouldersurgeryhoneymoon.”

The couple got married on June 30.

