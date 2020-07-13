Kamya Panjabi: Favouritism exists openly in TV, and people can’t even raise their voice

tv

Not someone who shies away from calling a spade a spade, actor Kamya Panjabi upfronts admits that nepotism and favouritism exist in showbiz, a debate which has again been raked in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While she hasn’t been a victim of either, favouritism, she says is something she has seen with her own eyes.

“This happens, and will in the future too, pretty openly. And the actors who have had to face troubles because of it, they can’t raise their voices. If they do so, they won’t be cast again by the channel, and would be banned from every production house. Then you’ll get to know that they’ve gone and committed suicide. Then people will say ‘Oh you will be missed’, ‘Rest in Peace’, ‘Paison ki kami nahi thi’ — bullsh*t,” says an angered Panjabi.

The 40-year-old explains why giving up on life isn’t the solution, giving the example of her close friend who died by suicide. “I lost Pratyusha Banerjee, and after that, I’ve been in touch with her parents. And whatever I do to make them happy, take them out for dinners, movies, help monetarily, anything, I haven’t been able to repair that damage. The one who goes away does that because they’re sad. But just see what they leave behind. This is a very bad example that you set,” she rues.

Sushant’s death came as a big shock, and raised questions about how difficult things are for people with no connections in showbiz. Panjabi says that just watching the late actor’s father’s pictures left her teary-eyed.

“I don’t know them personally, and never talked, maybe just met Sushant at a few parties. I had tears in my eyes. Voh maayoos lachaar baap kya karega? Nothing is easy in life. Such things happen a lot in TV and films, they might also happen outside too, but I haven’t worked there,” says the actor.

She urges people to voice out, not keep quiet about any difficulty they face, and take any discrimination head on. The actor is it’s an alarming call that many people are committing suicide.

“Yes nepotism bharbhar ke hai yahaan. Dikhao na apni himmat, kaho laat maarte hain tumhaari film industry ko, paison ki kami nahi hai. Agar jaana hi hai, awaaz uthaake jaao. When you know you aren’t getting work, then come out and inki band bajaake ghar baitho. Honestly, after Sushant, I’ve heard about more incidents of suicides. What is happening to the youth? Fight back,” she asserts.

The one thing Pnjabi doesn’t get is people saying nice words for someone only when they are gone. “Industry people say ‘Sushant you will be missed’, ‘Oh My God, nice and cheerful boy’ — what did you do for him, and you are saying all this now. Why? Say it openly that you didn’t want to work with him, don’t do drama, I hate that. If you have guts, say it out loud,” she concludes.

