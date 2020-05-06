Karan Wahi lauds mother for losing 18 kgs in 4 months despite hypothyroidism, shares pic of body transformation

tv

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:29 IST

TV actor Karan Wahi is a proud son and has shared the story of how his mother lost 18 kilograms in four months despite having hypothyroidism - a condition which affects body’s metabolism, leading the patient to put on weight.

Karan shared a video where he talked about his mother’s weight loss journey. After thanking her coach Tahira, he said, “I just want to tell everybody that my mother, she is 62. She has been a vice-principal and now she is retired. So she has always ben very active all her life. Even today, she walks regularly, she used to swim regularly. But her weight was being an issue and the weight wasn’t going down. Even after he not eating much.”

“She has lost 18 kilos in the last four months, which is what I am very, very proud of. Tahira has made basic changes in her diet. My mom is also a thyroid patient. It was also difficult for her to lose weight because of that. But I think she has done a fabulous job - 18 kilos in four months. That’s great!,” he added. Karan also shared a collage of pictures of his mom from before and after the weight loss.

“So proud of my MOM @wahi.veena Thank you for listening to me and taking care of yourself before u took care of the world. My Mom is 62 and a hypothyroid But Iam glad I inspired her to do this for her 18 kgs in 4 months Lockdown ke bawajoood my MUMMA is the strongest... Thank you @tahirakochar for making this happen .. Age is just a number ,hence proved...INSPIRE People NOt Influence... #iloveyou Mom, he wrote alongside the post.

Musician Vishal Dadlani commented on the post saying, “She looks amazing! Please congratulate her for me! Well done.” Actor Shweta Gulati wrote, “So so so inspiring. More power to Auntyji,” and also added a heart emoji. Mandira Bedi commented, “Wow” and added heart emojis.

Kishwer Merchant also wrote, “wow this is frikkin awesome.” Sharad Kelkar, Shibani Dandekar, Suyyash Rai, Riddhima Pandit and Gauahar Khan also commented with heart emojis and praised Karan’s mom.

