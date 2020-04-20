Karan Wahi uses social media to collect funds for the needy

entertainment

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:53 IST

As India is fighting these tough times amid lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, Karan Wahi is making sure that he does his bit. While he continues to practice self-quarantine, the actor has now decided to lend his support to the poor and needy by collaborating with NGOs from different parts of India.

As a part of the initiative, Wahi will be donating the proceeds which he receives through endorsements on his social media accounts to various non-profit organisations. The donations coming in from his social media will majorly cover NGOs in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. These organisations will help many underprivileged families by providing them meals and health facilities.

A while ago, he took to his social media and posted, “I am an actor, use my services to do some good”. Ask him about it and he says that he would consider him fortunate if he can inspire others to undertake their social responsibility. “In times like these, everyone needs to be responsible. Even the smallest aid matters at this time. Imagine if the entire country contributed a rupee, we would have Rs 130 crore straight up,” he shares.

The Sacred Games actor says that everyone should make the best use of this time and work on themselves. “Whether one is an artiste or not, they need to hone their skills and concentrate on being a better person and train themselves to be more patient and compassionate.”

With artistes, actors and musicians are taking to web platforms to display their talent and keeping the audience entertained, Wahi believes that the digital space is playing a crucial role even during the lockdown. “We all say that it is the age of the internet. When times were normal, we made money through online platforms. Brands come to us because we have a name and we are not just actors but also influencers. So, I feel that we all can make a difference,” he signs off.