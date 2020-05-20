Karanvir Bohra’s family extends help with food amid Covid-19, says ‘We feel grateful that God has given us a chance to help others’

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has brought the human race together. People are helping each other both emotionally and financially. So are celebrities, who along with their family members have been doing their bit for the society. Actor Karanvir Bohra says his parents Mahendra Bohra and Madhu Bohra have been preparing 101 hot meals every day for those in need.

Bohra hopes their efforts also inspire many more people people to do the same. “My mom has always been doing seva. Now since the lockdown, they have preparing hot meals everyday both for lunch and dinner for the homeless and migrant workers,” he adds.

The actor shares that after the meals are prepared and packed at home, they are being picked up by lawyer and environmental activist Afroz Shah’s team for distribution. Bohra, along with his wife Teejay Sidhu and their daughters Vienna and Bella are also supporting the initiative. They have been doing this for over 20 days now and plan to continue till the lockdown ends.

“My mom is very happy that she is being able to help. We feel grateful that God has made us capable enough and given us a chance to help others. When we were thinking about how to go about certain things, we wanted to make sure that our help reaches out to the right people. Since we know Afroz and the kind of work he does, we didn’t think twice,” says Bohra, who isn’t comfortable talking about what more he and his family have done.

The 37-year-old actor shares that his three-year-old daughters are very excited to help. “They’re like, ‘We also want to do something, please let us do it’. While we decide what we would serve every day and make sure we change the menu so that those who are eating, feel better, my daughters once suggested that we should also give out ice-creams (laughs softly).”

On a serious note, the doting dad adds, “I think it’s very important thing for them to learn that one should be compassionate towards other and try and help those in need.”

His social media page is also garnering a positive response from his followers, who he says have reached out to him asking how they can help. “All the love and blessings have been very encouraging. I have been telling people to help in their neighbourhood like we are doing it. If each one of us helps people around us, that would do well,” he concludes.