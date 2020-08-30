e-paper
Karanvir Bohra set to be father again: For us it was ‘Let’s make the best of this lockdown’

Talking about joining the bandwagon of having a lockdown baby, Bohra says that both he and his wife, Teejay Sidhu are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses.

tv Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:18 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are already parents to four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella.
It was an extra special birthday for actor Karanvir Bohra as he and his wife Teejay Sidhu announced the happy news that they are going to be parents again on August 28. The couple is already parents to four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella.

Talking about joining the bandwagon of having a lockdown baby, Bohra says, “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses.”

The actor also shares that it is indeed all about timing and no one can really plan this.

“All throughout the lockdown we have heard so much that there would be fights among couple and there would be babies, I was like let’s make the best of this lockdown,” Bohra shares with a laugh.

And the most excited about the new arrival are his twins, who he says have already started making sleeping arrangements for the future. 

“We have a giant bed in the hall where we watch our movies and they are like we are going to be sleeping out here, all five of us when the baby comes. They also have started speaking very softly and say that the baby is sleeping now so they will not make any noise,” the actor says.

So do Vienna and Bella have a preference, if they want a brother or sister? “They just want a baby,” Bohra quickly replies, while adding, “And trust me we are okay with anything, who are we to say we want a boy or a girl. We were never those kinds of parents. We are categorically going to make it clear also that when people say arey ab aisa hai toh ladka chahiye, we are really not into it. We are not even finding out, of course you can’t even find out here. The thing is we don’t wasn’t to know. We want it to be a surprise, we are happy if it is a boy or girl.”

Bella and Vienna were born in Vancouver, Canada, where Sidhu’s family lives. “Probably we will fly to Canada, we don’t know yet. The situation is quite tricky here. We are not even stepping out of the house, so let’s see,” Bohra concludes.

