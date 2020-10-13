e-paper
Home / TV / Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu are on their babymoon in Dehradun: ‘This is my idea of a maternity shoot’

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu are on their babymoon in Dehradun: ‘This is my idea of a maternity shoot’

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are in Dehradun for their first babymoon. Karanvir is trying to impress his wife as they did not go on a vacation when she was pregnant for the first time in 2016.

tv Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu are in Dehradun.
Television actor Karanvir Bohra and his family is on a vacation in Uttarakhand.Karavir and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child together and decided to to Dehradun for their ‘babymoon’.

Sharing a picture of himself and Teejay, posing for the camera in tall grass outside a random building, Karanvir wrote, “I’m going to be in so much trouble! I didn’t take her on a #babymoon during the first pregnancy.. and this is my idea of a #maternity #shoot this time around.... But sweety @bombaysunshine, I did take you to #dehradun for a babymoon!” An unimpressed Teejay commented, “This was my maternity shoot??”

Teejay also shared a video in which she was seen dancing to Tera Hone Laga Hoon. “In the fields with my little one.. Enjoying the #beautiful #dehradun #sunset.. I’m sure the #baby can feel the peace and happiness here. On the sets of #kutubminar #traveldiaries #mommytobe #expectingmom,” she wrote.

Karanvir and Teejay are already parents to twin four-year old daughters Vienna and Raya Bella. The couple announced their latest pregnancy with social media posts. Karanvir wrote on Instagram, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.”

Teejay also shared a picture of her baby bump. “So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don’t choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you,” she wrote.

