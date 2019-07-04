Kareena Kapoor gets Karisma Kapoor to fill in for her on this week’s Dance India Dance. See pics from sets

Actor Karisma Kapoor filled in for her sister Kareena Kapoor on this week’s episode of Dance India Dance season 7. Kareena, who is currently in London to shoot for Angrezi Medium, could not attend this week’s taping and got her sister to represent her.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena said, “She is my role model, confidante and best friend. Before I became my own favourite, she was my absolute favourite and still is.” Kareena added, “While you shower love on Karisma, don’t forget to miss me.”

Karisma shared pictures of her outfit for the day on Instagram as she shot for the show. She wore a sequined pink dress with a slit and pink heels. She tied her hair in a slick ponytail and looked stunning. “Filling in for my gorgeous sister as guest judge on @danceindiadance.official,” she captioned a picture. She also shared videos of herself dancing on sets, on her Instagram stories.

Kareena has been flying down from London to tape episodes of Dance India Dance for the past two weeks. She was earlier vacationing in London with her sister, their kids--Taimur, Samaira and Kiaan and their mother Babita. Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan also partied with them in London and is currently shooting for Jawani Jaaneman.

Karisma celebrated her birthday recently in London as well. As she turned 45, she shared a glamourous picture of herself sunbathing by the pool in a bikini. “Love yourself at every age. #nofilter #birthdaymood,” she captioned the picture.

It has been over seven years since the audience saw Karisma on the big screen. In an interview, she told IANS that she chose not to do full-fledged roles in films for a while as she wanted to be at home with her young children. She returned to face the camera for an OTT project, ALTBalaji’s Mentalhood which will release soon.

