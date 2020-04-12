Karishma Tanna on her ‘horrible’ audition for Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: ‘But still, I got chosen’

tv

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:35 IST

TV actor Karishma Tanna has opened up about the experience of her first day of shoot - with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, and said that she did not even know the basics of dialogue delivery. The actor made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Karishma told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I was very nervous, I did not know the basics of shooting. I just knew that I have to utter the dialogue after ‘Roll, Camera Action.’ But, I did not know the ethics of dialogue delivery, facing the camera and more. So, I asked my director to help and guide me through. And the first shot turned out to be good enough.”

She further talked about her first audition and said, “My audition for Balaji was horrible. I’m generally a good student when learning lines, but in front of the camera, things go haywire. I have fumbled multiple times and it was a very ganda (bad) audition. But still, I got chosen. Ekta ma’am does not see dialogues, she wants the actor to fit in the role, acting is then taken care of. So, I guess I fit the role and that is how I got it.”

Recently seen in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi , Karishma is currently in self isolation with her mother at her home. She also talked about the allegation that TV actors are loud and said in a recent interview, “If the director says to do it subtly, they will do it. I don’t understand that TV actors can’t do films. Now, it is evolving. Now, film people and web series people take TV actors seriously. They now realise that we are talented and that we can adapt to any given situation.”

