e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Kashmera Shah says Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 instead of her: ‘He disappeared 5 weeks ago’

Kashmera Shah says Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 instead of her: ‘He disappeared 5 weeks ago’

Kashmera Shah feels that she is ‘too strong a contestant’ to be out of Bigg Boss 14 so early. She said that Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted instead of her.

tv Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kashmera Shah was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 just two weeks after her entry.
Kashmera Shah was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 just two weeks after her entry.
         

Kashmera Shah, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 just two weeks after her entry as a challenger, talked about her exit and the goings-on inside the house. She expressed disappointment with her ouster and said that she gave the show her all.

In an interview, Kashmera said that Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted instead of her, claiming that he ‘disappeared five weeks ago’.

Calling herself ‘too strong a contestant to get out that fast’, Kashmera said that Abhinav has not been ‘doing anything’ for a while. “So if people think I was not being seen after doing so much, then he definitely had disappeared five weeks ago,” she told ETimes.

Kashmera said that many incidents were not shown on television. She claimed that while Nikki Tamboli told Rakhi Sawant, “Teri izzat yahan sabne looti hai (Everyone here has plundered your dignity).” Opposing this comment, Kashmera said, “What does that mean? And how can I not take a stand against it?’

Also read | AK vs AK movie review: Anil Kapoor unleashes inner Chembur against Anurag Kashyap in inventive but inconsistent Netflix film

Kashmera said that she took a stand against Nikki’s abusive language and Arshi Khan flirting with the Abhinav, who is married to Rubina Dilaik. “I felt that maybe this was not the right season for me. Maybe last season was better because there were worthy players then. And the issues I had taken up would have mattered more then,” she said.

When Kashmera was in the Bigg Boss 14 house, her husband Krushna Abhishek cheered for her from the outside. Sharing a video of her entry in the show on Instagram, he had joked, “Congratulations @kashmera1 U are the best. Kabhi mat aao raho big boss me. Bhagwan kare big boss 12 Mahine chale (Don’t come back, stay in the Bigg Boss house. I hope the show goes on for a year)... Jokes apart play well Guys with my all time favorite @beingsalmankhan sir Love u bhai... Watch grand entry tonight.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In