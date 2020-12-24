Kashmera Shah says Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 instead of her: ‘He disappeared 5 weeks ago’

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:53 IST

Kashmera Shah, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 just two weeks after her entry as a challenger, talked about her exit and the goings-on inside the house. She expressed disappointment with her ouster and said that she gave the show her all.

In an interview, Kashmera said that Abhinav Shukla should have been evicted instead of her, claiming that he ‘disappeared five weeks ago’.

Calling herself ‘too strong a contestant to get out that fast’, Kashmera said that Abhinav has not been ‘doing anything’ for a while. “So if people think I was not being seen after doing so much, then he definitely had disappeared five weeks ago,” she told ETimes.

Kashmera said that many incidents were not shown on television. She claimed that while Nikki Tamboli told Rakhi Sawant, “Teri izzat yahan sabne looti hai (Everyone here has plundered your dignity).” Opposing this comment, Kashmera said, “What does that mean? And how can I not take a stand against it?’

Kashmera said that she took a stand against Nikki’s abusive language and Arshi Khan flirting with the Abhinav, who is married to Rubina Dilaik. “I felt that maybe this was not the right season for me. Maybe last season was better because there were worthy players then. And the issues I had taken up would have mattered more then,” she said.

When Kashmera was in the Bigg Boss 14 house, her husband Krushna Abhishek cheered for her from the outside. Sharing a video of her entry in the show on Instagram, he had joked, “Congratulations @kashmera1 U are the best. Kabhi mat aao raho big boss me. Bhagwan kare big boss 12 Mahine chale (Don’t come back, stay in the Bigg Boss house. I hope the show goes on for a year)... Jokes apart play well Guys with my all time favorite @beingsalmankhan sir Love u bhai... Watch grand entry tonight.”

