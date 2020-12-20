Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 76: Salman Khan announces Kashmera’s eviction, Nikki cries after a fight with Aly

tv

After a tumultuous episode of Saturday, Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was another day of emotional upheavals in the lives of contestants on the show. While a few of them had heated discussions and fight, the latest eviction for the week was also announced. Kashmera Shah was voted out of the show on Sunday.

The episode began with Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli fighting. Nikki was upset that Aly laughed when Rakhi Sawant used abusive words against her. On the other hand, he claimed he was only reacting to Rakhi and not laughing on Nikki. They were even on the verge of coming to blows during the argument and everyone around stopped them from getting into a physical fight.

Next, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin explained to Aly that Nikki was not creating a scene and was genuinely hurt with his behaviour because she has a soft corner for him. Jasmin also went up to Nikki and told her she understood Nikki was hurt. Nikki started crying and said that she does not how to clarify things with guys, which is why she could not confront Aly. Nikki also told Rubina, “You often said, and I agree, I had liked Jaan Kumar Sanu. But I never hugged him or did anything when in front of me, because I am scared. I am scared of being hurt.” Rubina consoled Nikki and said everyone is afraid of getting hurt and it was normal.

Meanwhile, Rakhi apologised to Nikki and she told Rakhi that she respected her.

Nikki also fought with Arshi and told her she must be ashamed of herself as she is being insulted on every weekend episode. Arshi told Nikki that she had nothing on her, “ye show mere dum pe chalta hai, tumse nahi (This show runs because of me, not you!).” Arshi was later seen telling Eijaz Khan that she wanted to quit the show as it was disrespect towards her.

Later, Jasmin and Rubina locked horns after the caller of the week asked Rubina whether she trusted Jasmin anymore. Rubina said she still considered Jasmin as a friend but had less trust on her than earlier. Jasmin was not happy with the statement and soon, the former friends engaged in a war of words. Jasmin accused Rubina of being a dominant bully, while Rubina said that Jasmin was demonising her. Jasmin said, “Ever since the fights, Abhinav Shukla is the same for me but with Rubina, I have been trying a lot. But if this is how she feels, so be it. I will stop these efforts of trying from end.”

Abhinav also fought with Rubina as he tried to explain things to her but she refused to listen.

As the episode came to an end, Salman announced Kashmera’s eviction from the game.

