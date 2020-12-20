Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik says she doesn’t trust Jasmin Bhasin, accuses her of using crutches but gets a similar reply

tv

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 18:32 IST

Bigg Boss 14 has hardly seen any real friendships being forged in the house. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik’s friendship was the only one which was thought to have stood the test of time but even these two have now drifted apart. A new promo shows a caller asking Rubina if she trusts Jasmin as much as she did during their initial days in the house.

The promo opens with Rubina and Jasmin seated next to each other. When a caller asks Rubina if she trusts Jasmin like she did earlier, Rubina says no. She says, “I believe in friendship but trust is not the same.” Jasmin retorts, “If there is no trust, there is no use of such a friendship. I was genuinely working on it but now I will stop making any effort.”

The two soon break into a fight as Jasmin objects to Rubina’s high pitch. However, the latter continues to speak in a higher pitch and tells Jasmin, “If you still have a radar problem, shift yourself.” She even tells her, “I don’t use crutches, if I am honest, I say that.” A furious Jasmin replies to her, “If there is someone using crutches, its you, it’s because of Abhinav’s support that you have reached this far.”

While Jasmin asks Rubina not to dominate her, the latter replies, “You are not a kid who can be easily dominated. You are that kid who turns into a chudail (witch) as per convenience and suddenly realises her mistakes on getting a feedback.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan makes Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin ‘torture’ Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni

The viewers chose sides in the comments section. Most of them sided with Rubina against Jasmin. A fan wrote, “Rubina gave a proper reality check to jasmine.” Another said, “Rubina is correct at every point...jasmin convenient k hisab s churel bn jati h is lit nd truth...#shernirubina (Jasmin turns into a witch as per convenience, it is a fact).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more