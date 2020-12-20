e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan makes Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin ‘torture’ Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni

A new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows host Salman Khan introducing a task where the men must get waxed if the other contestants answer Salman’s questions with a ‘yes’.

tv Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin ‘torture’ Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni.
The male contestants on Bigg Boss 14 will be seen having a painful time as host Salman Khan introduces a new task in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Colors has shared a new promo ahead of Sunday’s episode, and it shows Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni and Rahul Mahajan getting their arms and legs waxed by the female contestants.

The promo shows Rahul, who recently entered the house as a challenger, sitting on the waxing chair. Salman asks the contestants if Rahul likes Nikki Tamboli more than Rakhi Sawant. The contestants say ‘yes’, following which Rakhi waxes Rahul’s hand.

 

Eijaz Khan goes next. When Salman asks the contestants if Eijaz will beat Rubina Dilaik to win the show. Rubina disagrees but all the contestants say that they think Eijaz will win the show. This leads Eijaz to get a waxing session from Jasmin.

Abhinav follows him with Rubina on his side. Salman asks everyone if Abhinav will beat Rubina in the finale, to which he disagrees. But an excited Rubina says Abhinav can actually beat her and excitedly gives him a waxing session. Abhinav wriggles in pain as if on the verge of breakdown.

Salman moves his focus to Aly and asks if he is really in love with Jasmin. She agrees. Salman further asks the contestants what Aly’s reply will be if Jasmin proposes to him. All the contestants say ‘yes’, following which he is waxed, too.

