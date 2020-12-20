Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai slams Arshi Khan for talking about Vikas Gupta’s mother, see his heartfelt response

tv

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 17:11 IST

After Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan chided Arshi Khan for her comments about Vikas Gupta’s mother, Rashami Desai has also slammed her. Rashami, who was one of the finalists of the previous season, tweeted in support of Vikas and said that Arshi is being ‘highly immature’.

“What happened in yesterday’s episode was highly immature.This world has unfortunately provided us with 2 women, one, who’s a needle, jo jodti hain lekin bahaut chubti hai and the second, a scissor, jo seedha khatam kar deti hai (the needle, which stitches things together but pricks, and a pair of scissors, that directly destroys)! I stand with you! @lostboy54 #VikasGupta,” she wrote.

What happened in yesterday’s episode was highly immature.This world has unfortunately provided us with 2 women, one, who’s a needle, jo jodti hain lekin bahaut chubti hai and the second, a scissor, jo seedha khatam kar deti hai! I stand with you! @lostboy54 #VikasGupta — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) December 19, 2020

Vikas expressed gratitude to Rashami for her support, despite the fact that he never stood up for her. “The friends I stood for so proudly are no where to be seen even after calling out to them but the ones I dint stand for are the ones trying to hold my hand to help me balance Red heart#RashamiDesai Such is life lots of love #VikasGupta #Biggboss14,” he wrote, in response to her tweet.

The friends I stood for so proudly are no where to be seen even after calling out to them but the ones I dint stand for are the ones trying to hold my hand to help me balance ❤️#RashamiDesai Such is life lots of love #VikasGupta #Biggboss14 https://t.co/UY33Y0TIl2 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) December 20, 2020

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to make debut as author with Pregnancy Bible, announces book on son Taimur’s birthday

Incidentally, Vikas was briefly seen in Bigg Boss 13, which he entered as Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s proxy. During his stint on the show, he formed a close friendship with Sidharth Shukla and even came to support him as his connection later, during connections week.

Vikas was ousted from Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi into a swimming pool after she tried to provoke him by talking about his mother. In Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman chided her for doing so and said that he might have reacted the same way, if someone talked about his parents.

Arshi alleged that Vikas abandoned his mother and did not take care of her. She also claimed that he did not want to continue in Bigg Boss 14 as he was ‘bored’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more