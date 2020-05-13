KBC 12: These 4 questions posed by Amitabh Bachchan can take you closer to the hot seat. Can you answer them?

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:50 IST

As Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan returns with the latest season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the registration process is being done online in the face of lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19. The actor is posing general knowledge questions online, whose correct answer can bring people closer to the famous hot seat.

While the registration process will continue till May 22, four questions have already been posed by Amitabh in short videos that come with poetry and a message all rolled into one. While asking the fourth question, he said, “Aapne kabhi na kabhi apni hatheli ko gaur se dekha hi hoga. Heart line, life line, fate line, baccho ki line, sukh-dhan ki line, yash vaibhav sabki line. Lekin sapno ki line? Wo kaha hoti hai? Darasal sapno ki koi line nahi hoti hai. Kyuki sapne jaha se shuru hote hain, line bhi wahin se shuru hoti hai. (You must have closely studied your palms, sometime. Heart line, life line, fate line, line for kids, money, fame. But the line of dreams? Where is it? Actually, there is no line for dreams. Because the line begins only where the dreams begin).”

Here are all the questions that have been aired for the KBC 12 registrations:

Amitabh’s latest question, the fourth in the series, was: “What sport did 16-year-old Shafah Venna play for India at a World Cup in 2020?” The options for answer are :

A. Hockey

B. Wrestling

C. Cricket

D. Badminton.

The answer needs to be submitted before 9pm, Wednesday to qualify for the competition.

Take charge of your destiny. Here is the fourth question of the #KBC12 registrations which is open for you to answer till 13th May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for registration details. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/NcQus438KL — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 12, 2020

The third question was: “Which place was merged with Dadra and Nagar Haveli to form India’s newest union territory?” Daman and Diu, Lakshwadeep, Kutch and Minicoy Island were the options.

KBC ka manch kar raha hai aapka intezaar. Yeh raha #KBC12 registrations ka teesra sawaal. Register karne ke liye download kijiye Sony LIV app ya aap humein jawaab SMS bhi kar sakte hain. Iss sawaal ka jawaab aap de sakte hai 12 May raat 9 baje tak. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/2rlc3LK2CI — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 12, 2020

For the second question, Amitabh took to Ranveer Singh and Allia Bhatt’s hit film Gully Boy. Using the song Apna Timer Aega’s reference, the veteran actor said, “Apna Time aega, apna time aega. Lekin aise kaise aega? Jab tak apne sapno ko tu sote se na jagaega. Tab tak ana time aise kaise aega? Sapno k break se pair hataiye.” He then moved on to the second question which was, “In the film Bala, what did Balmukund Shukla, the character played by Ayushmann Khurmna, struggle with?” Aspiring participants needed to choose from among the following - “Greying hair, premature ageing, memory loss and premature baldness.”

Yeh raha #KBC12 registrations ka dusra sawaal. Register karne ke liye download kijiye Sony LIV app ya aap humein jawaab SMS bhi kar sakte hain. Iss sawaal ka jawaab aap de sakte hain 11 May raat 9 baje tak. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/zeMcUqjzb1 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 10, 2020

The first question for the registrations was: “Where in China was the Coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, first identified?” Amitabh offered the following options for the question: “Shenzhou, Wuhan, Beijing and Shanghai”

#KBC12 registrations have started. Here is the 1st question which is open for you to answer till 10th May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for registration details @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/UWp3kDH7v6 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 10, 2020

Much like the promo, Amitabh is shooting from inside his home for all the questions as well.

