Kriti Sanon has a fangirl moment as she grooves to Ankhiya Milaun with Madhuri Dixit, see pics

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is promoting her upcoming film Arjun Patiala, visited Dance Deewane and got a chance to meet her idol, Madhuri Dixit. She even got to dance with the diva on her 90s hit song Ankhiya Milaun. As pictures and videos from the sets go viral online, Kriti, too has expressed her happiness.

Kriti told Madhuri how, as a child, she practised Madhuri’s dialogues in front of the mirror and danced to her song Ankhiya Milaun from Sanjay Kapoor-starrer Raja. When she expressed her desire to dance with Madhuri, the latter happily obliged. Pictures from the sets show Kriti and her Arjun Patiala co-star Diljit Dosanjh enjoying themselves on Dance Deewane sets.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Kriti as saying, “It was a surreal experience. I have seen this dance on TV and now performing with Madhuri on the same song feels like an achievement. I don’t wish for anything else, I have fulfilled my ultimate dream.”

Recently, Kriti completed five years in Bollywood and talking about her journey, she told Hindustan Times, “I feel a lot more comfortable, a lot more at home now. Feels like these five years just flew by quickly. At times, I still feel like a newcomer. It’s my good fortune that I got the right kind of opportunities, met the right people and reached where I am today.”

Further, talking about her success in the industry, she said, “It’s because of their (audience’s) unconditional love and support, not just on social media but also in real life, that made me work harder, gave me this standing…I couldn’t imagine this journey being so great without them in my life.”

Kriti will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat.

