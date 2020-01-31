e-paper
Kritika Kamra jokes about her Air India lounge invitation for ‘Kamra K’ after Kunal Kamra’s ban

Kritika Kamra had a funny tweet to make when she received an invitation to Air India’s lounge in the name of ‘Kamra K’.

tv Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kritika Kamra is the one Kamra K that Air India will allow in their premises.
Kritika Kamra is the one Kamra K that Air India will allow in their premises.
         

Television actor Kritika Kamra shared a witty tweet about her invitation to the Air India lounge at an airport. The actor’s invitation mentioned her name as ‘Kamra K’ and she wondered why people were staring at her.

“Why are they staring at me?,” Kritika wrote with a picture of her invitation. The actor was referring to Air India’s recent decision to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from their flights for heckling a television news presenter Arnab Goswami during an Indigo flight. Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet have also banned the comedian.

 

Kritika’s followers found her tweet hilarious. “You better have a back up ticket on Vistara!,” wrote one. “Kunal can use this? @kunalkamra88 isn’t it? Kamra K,” wrote another. “Unko laga hoga @kunalkamra88 ne shave karke wig lagali hai (they might’ve thought Kunal Kamra shaved his face and put on a wig),” read another tweet.

In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, Goswami remained glued to his laptop and did not respond to the former’s questions, jibes and comments. On his part, Kamra had posted a statement on his Twitter handle on Tuesday which read: “Today I met Arnab Goswami in a flight to Lucknow, and politely asked him to have a conversation. At first, he pretended to be on a phone call. I waited for his so-called phone call to get over. Seatbelt signs were off at this time. I gave him a monologue about what I felt about his ‘Journalism’. He refused to answer any questions, he called me ‘mentally unstable’.”

Kritika also questioned the airlines’ decision to ban Kamra. “Regardless of what one thinks about what Kunal did..we have to agree this is the swiftest the state has acted lately.They CAN act,they just choose to ignore hateful speech and shameful behaviour of their own. No ban for anybody but a comedian is banned by 3 airlines. Priorities,” she had written in a tweet on Wednesday.

