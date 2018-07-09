Kritika Kamra on being trolled: I don’t have time to deal with rubbish

Kritika Kamra isn’t one to be affected by offensive posts on social media. The actor recently posted some pictures of herself in a bikini on her Instagram feed, and while she got a lot of compliments, one of the pictures was subject to many offensive comments. However, Kritika isn’t letting the negativity ruin her day. “It’s my Instagram page and I can put up whatever I want. I wanted to put up a photo in a bikini, so I did. I wasn’t affected by the comments, as I had turned off my notifications, which is a good feature. You are never bothered then. Bascially, people just need a reason to talk. I won’t lie — nasty comments do affect you, especially once you have read them. Any girl in a bikini attracts certain comments about her body, shape, etc.”

A popular face on television, Kritika is known for her roles in the shows Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Prem Ya Paheli-Chandrakanta, but she has rarely been shot in bold looks. When asked why she posted the pictures, the actor says, “It was a beautiful day. I was out with my friends. We clicked a couple of shots and I decided to put them up online without a thought. The photo turned out really well. I wasn’t thinking about the reactions. The comments don’t bother me, but they were bothering people around me, so I read some of them.”

But reading the comments isn’t going to stop Kritika from expressing herself either. She says, “I won’t stop posting what I want to post. Instead, I will block out the negativity. Social media is a bane and a boon, and every celebrity gets trolled for something or the other. It just depends on how you deal with it. Why should certain comments or people stop you from posting what you want to?”

The actor admits that she has matured a lot by virtue of her profession. “Sometimes, you are really tempted, because you want some peace of mind and want to give them a piece of your mind, but then you realise it is not worth it. I have learnt that over time. If this had happened a couple of years ago, I would have reacted, tagged and replied to the trolls. But today, I’ve reached point in my life where I don’t have time to deal with rubbish. I don’t want to school everybody,” she says.