Kubbra Sait celebrates Tik Tok ban, Vikas Gupta says ‘You didnt’ stop Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt from using it’

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait is happy with the Madras high court’s ban on video-sharing app Tik Tok and shared her thoughts on Twitter. According to ANI, the court had directed the government to ban the app, saying it was “encouraging pornography.”

She wrote, “I can’t begin to express my joy to hearing about Tik Tok being banned in India. The state of derangement was exceedingly painful. I haven’t been happier about a ban.”

However, TV producer Vikas Gupta took offence and responded to Kubbra’s tweet saying, “State of derangement is extremely painful for the people who have to live in the environment of the mentally ill. With all due respect some of the people making these Tiktoks or musically are as talented an artist as you are if not more. Coming from an artist of your caliber it’s.”

He wrote in another tweet, “Very disappointing. Content made on any platform can be good and bad. Be it Television, Films, Web series or theatre for that matter or Tiktok. Some of the amazing work done by Individuals on Tiktok can be at par with the so called good work on either of the platforms .”

In a series of multiple tweets, Vikas went on to talk about the artists and their efforts to put out content for the users. He also named several Bollywood celebrities who have been using the app and tweeted, “Dedication and commitment to what they create and finally @Asli_Jacqueline @shahidkapoor @ShraddhaKapoor @SunnyLeone @kritisanon @Thearjunbijlani @anitahasnandani and myself r just some of the names who also add to this list of Along with your costars of #GullyBoy who used Tiktok.”

Talking about Kubbra’s co-stars and their fascination with the app, Vikas tweeted, “To promote their film. You dinT Stop @RanveerOfficial or @aliaa08 from being part of Tiktok and use it. At a time when so many people will get effected professionally and personally because of the Ban.”

However, Kubbra remained firm on her stand and tweeted, “Oh! He took offence is it? That’s cool. I just googled the gent. No fire there, just a few Tik Tok videos.” She added, “Arrey! Whoever would’ve imagined so much grave sensitivity & hurt & offence taken & dissatisfaction, towards a silly ass app, that made people waste their time & mislead many to end their lives... Yes! stupidly. I don’t like TikTok, I never have & Yes! I’m happy it got banned.”

Kubbra shot to fame as Kuckoo in the popular web series Sacred Games and was also seen in a cameo in Gully Boy. She was recently seen in a prominent role in TVF web series Tripling. Vikas had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 11 and created web series Puncch Beat.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 12:27 IST