Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh is pregnant with her first child, see pics

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:11 IST

Television actor Shikha Singh and her pilot husband Karan Shah are expecting their first child. He shared the happy news in a funny Instagram post.

Sharing two pictures, Karan joked that their dog is not happy about the fact their peace is going to be “ruined” by the new addition to the family. “Us: Yayyy. Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do,” his caption read.

Congratulatory messages poured in from several television stars, including Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha and Priyanka Kalantri. Fans also wished the couple. “Congratulations. I wish you a safe delivery,” one Instagram user wrote. “God bless you both abundantly,” another commented.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shikha said that her baby is due in June. “When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that the coronavirus would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with Covid-19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise he would have been travelling,” she said.

Shikha said that her family was supposed to fly down to Mumbai to be with her during the delivery but that is no longer possible, owing to the lockdown. “My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy,” she said.

Shikha will continue to take precautions and stay in self-isolation for a few months after the baby is born. “After the baby is born, it will be complete isolation for us, so it will be another few months before I can get back to work. With a baby around, I don’t think in these times I will be able to go out at all,” she said.

Shikha, who made her small screen debut with Left Right Left, has acted in shows such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Sasural Simar Ka and Laal Ishq. She was most recently seen as the main antagonist in Kumkum Bhagya.

