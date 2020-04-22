Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies in Mumbai, actor stranded in Bengaluru due to lockdown

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:18 IST

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, has passed away due to kidney failure. He was 95.

Basantakumar Chakraborty was battling age-related health issues and breathed his last on Tuesday evening, according to Mithun Chakraborty’s younger son, Namashi Chakraborty.

“Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure,” Namashi Chakraborty told PTI. He said his actor-father is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Mithun Chakraborty is trying to come to Mumbai for the last rites, his son added.

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta took to Twitter to offer condolences to the actor and his family.

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da.

Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever 🙏 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020

“My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong may his soul rest in peace forever,” Sengupta tweeted on Wednesday.

