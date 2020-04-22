e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies in Mumbai, actor stranded in Bengaluru due to lockdown

Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies in Mumbai, actor stranded in Bengaluru due to lockdown

Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantakumar Chakraborty died on Tuesday evening due to renal failure. The actor is stuck in Bengaluru amid the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mithun Chakraborty’s father breathed his last on Tuesday evening.
Mithun Chakraborty’s father breathed his last on Tuesday evening.(IANS)
         

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, has passed away due to kidney failure. He was 95.

Basantakumar Chakraborty was battling age-related health issues and breathed his last on Tuesday evening, according to Mithun Chakraborty’s younger son, Namashi Chakraborty.

“Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure,” Namashi Chakraborty told PTI. He said his actor-father is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Mithun Chakraborty is trying to come to Mumbai for the last rites, his son added.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor comes to the rescue of out-of-work paparazzi amid lockdown, transfers funds

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta took to Twitter to offer condolences to the actor and his family.

 

“My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong may his soul rest in peace forever,” Sengupta tweeted on Wednesday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news