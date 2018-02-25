Kundali Bhagya actor Shikha Singh files cheating complaint over Rs 11.30 lakh dues

TV actor Shikha Singh, who is currently seen in popular sitcom Kundali Bhagya, has filed a complaint of cheating against an event organiser for not paying her for a show held in Africa, a police official has said.

The official said that Shikha, who has acted in several television serials including Na Ana Is Des Lado, has alleged that Deepak Chaturvedi, an event organiser, was yet to pay her Rs 11.30 lakh for a show he had organised in Ghana in west Africa.

He said that Chaturvedi had approached her for the show, held in November last year, and agreed on a remuneration of Rs 12 lakh of which Rs 70,000 was paid in advance.

Singh told police that since the show, the accused has been allegedly evading her and was not paying the rest of the agreed amount.

Officials said that Chitalsar police here had registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and investigations were underway.

