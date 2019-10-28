Kylie Jenner dresses up her daughter Stormi in a mini version of her Met Gala outfit

tv

It seems that Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster is walking on the footsteps of her mother and the recent post of the beauty mogul is a proof of the same. The 22-year-old star shared a picture of her 20-month-old daughter where she can be seen recreating Jenner’s this year’s Met Gala look.

“My baby!! I can’t handle this!!” Kylie captioned a series of pictures on Instagram, along with multiple heart emojis. As soon as the star shared the picture, her close Sofia Richie was the first one to comment. “Omg I can’t deal,” she wrote.

According to People magazine, in May, Jenner looked stunning in custom Versace, wearing head-to-toe lilac with a see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and perfectly purple wig.

Kylie was recently in seen in news for becoming a meme. Kylie Jenner went viral after a clip of her singing ‘rise and shine to her baby daughter Stormi became a rage in the virtual world, inspiring thousands of memes.

In the clip last week in a YouTube tour of her Kylie Cosmetics Headquarters, Kylie gives a tour of her office space, which includes a playroom for her daughter Stormi. Near the end of the video, Kylie enters the playroom and sings the phrase “rise and shine” to her daughter. The moment sparked thousands of reactions and memes, and Kylie decided to come out with clothing items inspired by the moment.

It seems that Kylie has been enjoying the reaction to her singing. Before the news of the clothing line, the star re-tweeted a parody of an audition on The Voice, which pop star Miley Cyrus also shared, and a dubstep remix version. She even changed her Instagram bio to “Rise and Shine” and posted her own upbeat remix.

Singer Ariana Grande even asked to sample the sounds for a future song, to which Kylie said: “Yes, yes you can Ariana Grande. As long as I’m in music video.”

