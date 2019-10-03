Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking a break, will share equal custody of Stormi after split

tv

American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, have decided to take a break and are putting their daughter first. An insider revealed that their 20-month-old daughter Stormi will spend equal time with her parents following the split, reported Us Weekly.

“It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention. It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work,” the source told the outlet.

Another insider added, “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”

The 22-year-old makeup mogul and the 28-year-old rapper decided to take a break after more than two years of being together. “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them,” a source explained to Us Weekly.

Another insider went on to tell the outlet, “They have had breaks throughout their relationship. He has been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night. This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.”

A source close to the makeup mogul told People that she and the rapper “are taking some time but not done,” adding, “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

The two started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their baby girl in February of the following year.News broke in February that Travis allegedly cheated on Kylie, but the rapper’s rep shot down the reports.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” his rep said in March. In the months following the cheating rumours, the duo was spotted together multiple times, from an August Italian vacation to a Playboy spread in September.

The former couple was last seen together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ on August 28, bringing Stormi along for the evening.

Over the course of their relationship, they have sparked engagement and even marriage rumours as Kylie often referred to Scott as her “hubby.”

